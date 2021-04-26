Ralph Jones, born 3/13/37 in Hancock County, TN to Ray Jones and Paralee Lawson Jones left on his heavenly journey on 4/21/21 surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 63 and ½ years, Velva L Delph Jones, and two sisters: Virginia R Jones and Laura L Bruner.
Ralph was an avid musician and song writer and played many years with his friends, Jim Bowman, Hale Vance, Jeff Orr, and to many others to name. He retired from what was then known as Baldor Dodge.
Ralph is survived by his children by birth, Bobby Jones (Hess), Deborah Tapp (Marvin), Burl Jones (Pam), Gerald Jones (Denise), and Mike Jones. Children that he helped raise, Juanita Greene, Guy Short Jr. (Sandy), Regina Jones (Troy), and Jennifer Lane (Phillip). Sister Dolly Greer (David), sister-in-law Cleo Bean, brothers-in-law L.D. Delph (Rose) and Foy Delph (Shirley). Ralph was more than a brother-in-law to Velva’s sisters when their husbands passed and more than an uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Ralph is also survived by his grandchildren; Bobby Jones II, Clint Jones, Kim Coffman, Vickie Williams, Monica Mullins, Derrick Lee, Kayla Bowlin, Summer Jones, Candy Jones, Jeremy Jones, Jacob Jones, Isaac Jones, and Callie Jones. Great grandchildren: Kiley, Levi, Maddi, Mason, Tosha, Macy, Bradley, Layne, Everly, Kayda, Jesse, Kayson, Kayne, Zain, Riddick, Malcom, Ian and Iris. Great great grandchild, Ella.
Ralph is survived by an innumerable number of children of his heart; his nieces, nephews, and friends of his children that he looked upon as his own and was a father figure to many more than even he realized.
His grandson Isaac Jones wrote a most fitting tribute to Ralph: There is a nice comfy chair somewhere in heaven that Ralph Jones is sitting in now. He is picking Bluegrass tunes with his friends and singing to his wife again. He showed me that being a man had nothing to do with machismo or masculinity (even though he was a towering presence who always worked hard); it was about being there for anyone who needed you. Being strong for your loved ones when they are weak. Not being scared to look within and question yourself. Never raising your voice at your loved ones or succumbing to anger. I take comfort in knowing that he lives on in every one of his kids, grandkids, great grandkids, and more. He was a giant and his heart was so big that it will always still be here.
At Ralph's request his family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Sunday 4/25/21 at 2pm. to lay his body to rest by his wife, Velva, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens in Surgoinsville, TN. Rev. Billy Ray Courtney will preside over the service, and Ralph's cousins, The Lawson Family will bring the music. Those wishing to attend the service, please meet at the funeral home at 1:15 pm. Soon his children will be planning a Celebration of Life for family and friends to join with them in celebrating their father.