WHITESBURG — Ruby Reed, age 75, of Whitesburg, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Dan and Ella Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, sister, Beulah Helton; brothers, Levi Johnson, Edward Johnson, C.D. Johnson, and infant brother, Charles Daniel Johnson; infant grandson, Holden Reed; and infant granddaughter, Brandy Lamb.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Reed; daughters, Julonda Reed, and Melinda Reed; grandchildren, Allen Lamb, Brian Lamb, Matthew Lamb, and Mattea Reed; sister, Louise Newberry; and brother, Ralph Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Micky Burton and Randy Davis officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday in the Reed Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.