Doug Pearson, retired pharmacist, and drugstore owner, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, while receiving treatment at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. The family would like to thank all his doctors, nurses, and anyone who cared for him during his time at this facility.
Born on November 14, 1950, in Lyons Hospital, Rogersville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Ruth Lurlene (Davis) Pearson and the late William Cornelius Pearson, Jr.
Doug is survived by one son, Samuel James Pearson of Knoxville, Tennessee: four siblings, William Cornelius III and his wife Julia of Rogersville, Tennessee, Carolyn Adelaide Copeland of Rogersville, David Kevin and his wife Karen of Rogersville, and Darran Eric and his wife Lola of Rogersville. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was a friend to many, and many will miss him, especially his long-time friends Ronnie Presley, and Bill Justis.
Doug was preceded in death by one son, Andrew Tyler Pearson of Persia, Tennessee: four grandparents, Lawrence Chism Davis of Wartburg, Tennessee, William Cornelius Pearson, Sr. of Persia, Sarai Elizabeth (Berry) Pearson of Persia, and Katherine Beatrice (Price) Davis of Rogersville.
Doug graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy, class of 1975, after attending East Tennessee State, and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He became a pharmacist at the Rogersville Medical Center, and later owned Morristown Pharmacy, Z Buda Minnis Drugstore, and before retiring, was the owner of Bulls Gap Drugs. All during his working career, he believed in treating each of his customers as if they were family while providing the best health service possible. Doug enjoyed getting to know his customers and loved talking to them and sharing stories, as they became his friends. Doug had a big personality and never met anyone that couldn’t be his friend.
Doug loved sports, playing all of them while in high school, and attending many sporting events throughout his life. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan, and loved the Vols. He was a youth league coach, teaching his sons and their team mates how to play ball. Doug lived on the family farm, raising cattle, horses, and sheep. He loved quarter horses and had several over the years.
Doug was a Christian, having accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior. He was a member of Persia Baptist Church and attended regularly up until the time of his declining health and Covid. Doug faced his adversity with all his courage and faith, as everyone will have to do at some point in their lives. He has now crossed to the other side and will be with his son Andy and the loved ones who have gone before him. His physical struggles are over now, and his pain is no more.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29 from 2-4pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, at stjude.org.