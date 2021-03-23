ROGERSVILLE - Freddie “Fred” Wayne Russell, 78, Rogersville, Tennessee passed away at home Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Fred was born March 30, 1942 and grew up in Pumpkin Valley area of Clinch. He was a graduate of Clinch High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1997. Fred was an active member of Hickory Cove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Flora Russell; sister, Georgie; brothers, Elmer and Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joyce Ward Russell; sons, Dr. Gregory Russell (Dawn) and Steven Russell (Misty); grandchildren, Spencer, Elizabeth, Ava, Arden Russell and Gavin Spears; sister, Alma Jean Gardner (John).
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 24 at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Please meet at cemetery by 10:45am if you plan on attending. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com