ROGERSVILLE — Viola Mylinda Alley Trent, 96, of Rogersville, passed away on October 31, 2021, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital in Rogersville after a period of declining health. She was born August 27, 1925, to Homer K. Alley and Effie Huckaby Alley. Preceding her in death was her husband of 53 years, Howard William Trent, in April of 1999. Family members also preceding her in death include her parents; brothers, James R. Alley, Robert Alley, Kyle Alley, Dallas Alley, and Raymond Alley; sisters, Delphia Alley Cooper, Naomi Alley Thacker and Gladys Fern Alley; grandson, Randy Quillen.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Sue Trent-Quillen and Pat {Stan) Case and son, Bill (Sandy) Trent all of Rogersville; her grandchildren Amy Celeste Quillen, Cyndi
(Mark) Snapp, Susan {Shannon) Chase, Josh (Rebecca) Trent, Leighann (Rodney) Roberson and Adam (David Barlew) Case; great-grandchildren Ryan {Whitney) Turnmire, Hailey (Brandon) Qualls, Clay Snapp, Natalie Snapp, Marley Snapp, Callie Snapp, Brittani Fields, Abbie Trent, Carter Trent, Claire Roberson, Aidan Roberson and Caius Barlew-Case; and 3 great-great grandchildren, Ryker Jarvis, Charley Fields and Kairi Turnmire. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Helen Alley, Norma Alley, Sue Alley and Ruth Alley Christian and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a 1943 graduate of Surgoinsville High School and after graduation she briefly worked at Tennessee Eastman where she met her future husband. After their marriage they built a home in the Stanley Valley area of Rogersville and lived there on their farm where they raised their three children.
She made a profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as a young girl and, at the time of her passing, she was the oldest living member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville. She loved the Lord and taught the Primary Sunday School Class as well as Vacation Bible School for several years. She was also the Adult Training Union Class Leader (Discipleship) for more than 40 years.
She was well known in the community for her ability to make beautiful quilts, knit and crochet. Many neighbors, friends and family members have beautiful scarves, doilies and angels she crocheted for Christmas ornaments. She and her husband always had a large garden which she enjoyed canning the “fruits of their labor.” Her favorite flower was the Iris and she had many beautiful varieties and colors.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Signature Healthcare of Rogersville and the emergency room staff of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of their loved one.
Mrs. Trent will lie in state from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.