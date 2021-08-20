KINGSPORT — Frank Hunter Howe, Jr. age 62, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021. Hunter was raised in Rogersville and moved to Greensboro, NC with his family as a teenager. He attended Appalachian State University and later moved to Rogersville where he worked and cared for his elderly grandmother. In 1990 he married and moved to Kingsport. Hunter was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport. He had a life long passion for golf which led him to many championship titles in the region, including the Ridgefields Invitational, where he was a club member for several years. He also qualified for and played in the US Mid-Amateur after qualifying as the low round at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, TN. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his sons, hitting balls, fishing or just walking the golf course. Hunter was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Hunter, Sr. and Laura Ann Hall Howe.
Survivors include sons Frank Howe and Zach Howe, brother Robert Howe, sister Leigh Anne VanCanneyt and husband Carl, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 20, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating.
