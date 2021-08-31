ROGERSVILLE — John Henry Elkins, age 92, of Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father early morning on Thursday, August 26th after a long illness. He was a member of Way of the Cross Church in Surgoinsville. John was saved at the age of 90, and had a strong testimony for the Lord. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his loved ones. He liked to meet his friends for breakfast at the “Liar’s Table” aka Hardee’s. John retired from the US Air Force after 20 years, from TRW after 18 years, and the Hawkins County Convenience Center after 8 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Belle Elkins; parents Henry Clay and Eula Mae Elkins; brother, Elmer Elkins; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Biggs and Frances Burdine.
John is survived by son, Steve (Anna) Elkins; daughter, Beverly (Steve) Davis; granddaughters, Dawn (Kevin) Fields and Katie (Daniel) Reed; great-grandchildren, Kendra and Natalie Fields, Davis and Emma Reed; special sister-in-law, Betty Goins; several nieces and nephews and his special friends at Signature Lifestyle Assisted Living.
Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Saturday, August 28 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will take place at 1pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. Burial will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be: Kevin Fields, Daniel Reed, Todd Biggs, John Biggs, Brady Biggs and Scott Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be: Randy Goins, Wayne Bailey, Luther Kite and Davis Reed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com