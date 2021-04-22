ROGERSVILLE — James “Bad Eye” Manis, age 61, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Ballad Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief Illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jeanette Manis.
Survivors include one brother, William “Bill” Manis of Rogersville and several cousins.
Due to COVID-19 friends and family may visit the Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 24, 2021 to view Mr. Manis and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Bentley officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.
