ROGERSVILLE — Virgil Neal, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Virgil was a proud Mason and Shriner, a carpenter by trade, a truck driver and expediter, a job he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garley and Bessie (Dean) Neal; brothers, Robert “R.P.” Porter, Ezra Neal, and Hubert F. Neal.
He is survived by the love of his life, best friend, and caregiver, Collean (Carr) Neal of the home; children, Tracy Scott (Marti) Neal, Angela Neal Rich, Esther Neal (Richard) Bray, Christine Neal, Michael (Desiree) Neal, Virgil (Donna) Neal Jr., and Beverly Neal Hughes; brother, John B. (Sherry) Neal of Alabama; sister, Geri Ward of Mooresburg; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a great love of all the children.
The family would like to thank Holston Valley Medical Center for their special care of Virgil.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Rev. Steve Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Bill Carr, Wayne Carr, George Carr, Charles Carr, Josh Allen, and Matt Sloan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Alzeheimers Association in memory of Virgil.
