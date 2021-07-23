KNOXVILLE — Bernice Bradley Bailey, age 79, of Knoxville, TN, departed this life peacefully at her home on July 14, 2021, to be with her Lord. She was born July 21, 1941, to John and Ruby Bradley in Hawkins County, TN. Bernice was saved and baptized at the age of twelve and is a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bailey, son, Larry Bailey; parents, John and Ruby Bradley and brothers, Lester and Tommy Bradley.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bailey Yeasley (Bert) and son Sean; of Palm Bay, FL, sisters, Margaret (Leonard) Shirley of Meansville, GA; Dena (Mike) Dunnington; brothers, Roy Bradley (Susan), John Bradley, Jr., and Rev. Glen Bradley; brother-in law, Lowell Bailey (Alice), all of Rogersville, TN. Ronnie Wilkins of Knoxville, TN, a friend and loyal caregiver to Bernice and Lawrence.
Bernice married her high school sweetheart and they were together for 62 years. She had a beautiful smile and a kind word for everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and a trusted and dear friend of many. Bernice was a very generous person with a big heart and quick to share with those less fortunate. She enjoyed traveling, boating, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid UT fan. Her greatest love was for her children and she was very devoted to them. Bernice was a supervisor with Levi Strauss Company and later worked at the VFW Post 1733 where she still had many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.