Vicki L. Linderman passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home in Rogersville, Tennessee. She was 70 years old.
Daughter of the late George Edwards & Minnie A. Earl Edwards, Vicki was born on December 19, 1950 in Goshen, New York. She was a retired Meat Wrapper for Shop Rite in Monroe, New York and a member of the Surgoinsville First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville, Tennessee.
Survivors include her husband, George T. Linderman of Rogersville, TN; son, Shawn Kowalski of Stanley, NY; brothers, George Edwards & his wife Fay of Augusta, Georgia and Ronald Edwards of Middletown, NY; sister, Joan Turnbull of Rogersville, TN; two grandchildren, Eric & Amanda Kowalski; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4-8 P.M. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring Street, Monroe, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice organization of one's choice or Surgoinsville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 134, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe, NY. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com