LUSBY, MD — Laura Edith Pumphrey, 89, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Takoma Park, MD, passed away on November 9, 2021 at Calvert Health Medical Center.
Born September 12, 1932 in Rogersville, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Edward Williams and Mattie A. (Brooks) Williams.
Laura moved to Calvert County from Takoma Park, MD in 1975. She was a Foster Parent, a pet lover and enjoyed gardening.
Laura is survived by her children, Douglas Ferrell of Jefferson, MD, Daryl Ferrell, Kathy Ferrell, Chris Pumphrey and Tina Pumphrey all of Lusby, MD; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Aaron Pumphrey, Jr. whom she married on August 5, 1969 in Takoma Park, MD; and her children, Donald Ferrell and Diane Harvard.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Laura’s granddaughter, Jennifer Scott officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Rogersville, TN. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.