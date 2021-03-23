ROGERSVILLE - Mack Manis, age 77, of Rogersville, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
The loving son of Clarence (Doc) and Ruby Kincer Manis was born September 5th, 1943 and raised in Hawkins County, TN.
Mack attended Rogersville High School. The "In Thing" to do in town was cruising and that is how he met the love of his life, Audrey Faye Courtney, on September of 1964 at the East End Drive-In. It was surely true love for as of March 13, 2021 they celebrated 56 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed racing at the then Davy Crockett Speedway in Rogersville. Mack was employed at Dodge for 26 years. It was during that time that he and Audrey became involved in Dodge sponsored fishing tournaments and made many friends. The greatest day in Mack's life was when he gave his heart to the Lord in 1993. He was a changed man. Making God the center of his life led him to House's Chapel where he has served as deacon. It also afforded him the opportunity to be a Youth Leader within the church which was such a rewarding time for him. His love for the youth and the concern for their souls was something he didn't take lightly. Mack's greatest desire was for his fellow man to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior so he could have all his friends in Heaven with him.
Mack was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Audrey Courtney Manis; brother, Fred Manis and wife, Beulah; nieces, Rose Painter, and Connie Manis; nephews, Heart Adopted Son, Roger Manis and wife Tammy, Roy Manis, Wayne Courtney, and Travis Courtney and wife Rebecca; great nieces, Amber Davis and husband Bill, Martina Manis, Sarah Courtney, Katie Courtney, and Haley Manis; great nephews, Joshua Manis and wife, Jessica, Corey Courtney, and Joshua Courtney.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at House's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Neal Drinnon and Rev. Gordon Presley officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm March 24, 2021 in Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger Davenport, Wayne Thomason, Tim Drinnon, Darrell Manis, Sonny Lawson, and Robert Mallory. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gene Marcum, Roger Weston, Bruce Trent, Shannon Helton, Dennis Slater, and Greg Harr. Friends may call anytime at the Manis residence. In lieu of flowers, it has been requested that a donation be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mack's Primary Care, Sharon Wilder, FNP of Rogersville, TN. Tiffany Helton of UT Home Health and to Charles Allen of UT Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.