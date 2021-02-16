ROGERSVILLE — Claude Kenneth Parrott, age 92, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He lived a full life and enjoyed serving his church and community.
Born in 1928, he was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. At age 16, he worked at Oak Ridge during World War II. He worked for Holston Defense Corporation in Kingsport for 30 years. He was an Auctioneer and a Registered Land Surveyor. He was a member of Hickory Cove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon for 47 years, teacher, and choir member. He was a member and past Master of the Overton Masonic Lodge #5 F&AM. He served his community in a wide variety of civic positions, by serving on the Hawkins County Board of Education; former County Commissioner, serving over 30 years; Election Commission; founding member of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad; and member of the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barnett and Mattie Parrott; brothers and sisters, Dan (Lois) Parrott, Ralph (Bobbie) Parrott, John (Nora) Parrott, Sr., Ruth (Bill) Jones, Pauline (John) Rogers, Dovie Parrott, and Helen Parrott.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wilma Sizemore Parrott; sons and daughter, Mike (Kathy) Parrott, Tom Parrott, Joe Parrott, and Susan (Eric) Davidson; sister-in-law, Charlsie (Robert) Boragine; and his loving grandchildren, William Parrott, Mitchell Parrott, and Claudia Davidson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Parrott will lie in state from 12:00 until 5:00pm Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Larry Parrott and Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. A Masonic service will be conducted prior to the graveside service. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45pm. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.