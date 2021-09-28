ROGERSVILLE — Jeraldine “Jerry” Frances Milam, 76, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville. Jerry was born in Lafayette, Indiana & moved to Rockport, Texas during her childhood years. Jerry met her husband, Mike in Rockport and they moved to Rogersville, TN in 1990. Jerry & Mike were both charter members of Burem Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville. Jerry was known for her love of crafting & her family, but her love for the Lord set her apart. “Strength and honour are her clothing; & she shall rejoice in the time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom, & in her tongue is the law of kindness.” Proverbs 31:25-26.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, Harold James & Frances Gwendolyn Sowers, brother, Glen Sowers, sister, Susie Hooper, granddaughter, Melody Perez, & her loving husband of 35 years, Michael Allan Milam.
She is survived by daughters, Lynn (Danny) Ward & Ann Hamm, both of Rogersville, & Lee (Rob) Brown of Ingleside, Texas; grandchildren, Krista (Travis) Young, Kayla (Steven) Caracker, DJ (Tiffany) Anders, Chrissy (Charlie) Barton, Dana Ward, Billy Turpin, Allyson (Jason) Horton, JD Zapata, & Jana (Adam) Hurst, twin brother, Jack Sowers, & sister, Dorothy Parker, & 21 great-grandkids, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the staff of Signature Healthcare for loving her like she was their own family & her Hospice nurse, Callie, with Amedysis for her care during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Burem Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. George “Fuzz” Bradley, Jr. and Rev. Jonathan Carver officiating. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Kite Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be DJ Anders, Billy Turpin, Johnny Arnwine, Jason Horton, Travis Young, & David Peterman. JD Zapata will serve as Honorary Pallbearer. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Kite Cemetery at 10:45 am. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.