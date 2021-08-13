MOORESBURG — Andrew Jackson “Andy” Reed, age 70, of Mooresburg, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home following an extended illness. He was a son of the late John Reed and Mary Dyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Kenny Andrew Presley; brothers, Lowell Reed, Henry Reed, and John Reed, Jr.; sisters, Brenda Joyce Anderson, Osie Buttry, Rosie Seals, Unav Seals, and Dorothy Hopkins.
He retired from TRW after 36 years of service and enjoyed drag racing.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Ruby Buttry Reed; daughter, Teresa Clark and husband Darrell; son, Andrew Jackson Reed II and Ruth Ann; grandchildren, Heather Presley, Tiffani Reed and Cody Tester, and Tyler Reed and Haley Barrett; great granchildren, Miss Rose, Nellie, and M&M Eidson, and Eli and Grant Tester; sisters, Sue Ferrell and husband Robert, Rosemary Stubblefield and husband Richard, Marilyn Bates, and Ivadale Rosenbalm; lifelong friend, Larry Cook; and special family friend, Lamar Hance. Several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companions, Queenie and Lacie also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Larry Cook and Rev. Richard Stubblefield officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Friday in Purkey Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.