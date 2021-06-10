CHURCH HILL — Wendi Jane Greene, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Wendi was an avid reader and enjoyed continuing her education. She received her Associate of Applied Science degree and was pursuing further education in theology. She loved investigating the paranormal with the paranormal team Freeway. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billie Drinnon.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Janey Elkins and step-father, Sonny; sister, Farrah Cox; daughter, Chelsea Greene; grandchildren, Levi Morgan; nephews, Cameron “Chuck” Kelly and Gavin Powell; special friends and other family members, Judy, Mitch, Jessica, Jake, and Alayna Hunley; loving aunt and uncle, Judy and Paris Messer, and family friend, Mitch Cox.
A memorial service will be held in July, and the family will announce details at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in Wendi’s memory, you may to any animal rescue or Military Veteran Group.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.