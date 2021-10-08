Annetta “Ann” Yvette Skaggs, age 61, was born in Kingsport, Tennessee. She loved the Lord. She was called home to Glory early morning on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Ms. Skaggs was preceded in death by: James Barber and Kathryn Sovolia Snapp (parents); James “Tex” Snapp, Jr. and Timothy Snapp (brothers); and Martha Hilton (sister).
Ms. Skaggs is survived by her loving daughter, Gemaika Iman Helms and loving son-in-law, Anthony Lamar Helms; Her Brother: Phillip Marshall Snapp (Beverly); Her Sisters: Mary Barbara Dennis (Johnny), Carolyn Kaye Jackson, Edith Norene Gilbraith (Roger), and Margaret Debralee Ewing (Lewis) and last, but not least, a host of adoring nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
Raised in Rogersville by her mother and father, making her the baby of the bunch, she grew up playing tennis and softball, fishing, bike riding, and singing in the True Vine Church choir. Ann was a joyful person who liked to uplift and encourage others. She was a nature lover who was particularly delighted by the beautiful sights of the great Smoky Mountains. Bird of Paradise and peonies were her favorite flowers. Ann was a clever card player and some might even say, with a smile of course, that she was a “shrewd card shark”, especially at Spades. Most of all, she loved the Lord and sought His comfort and peace down to the minute of her spiritual transition.
Ann will fondly be remembered for her hearty laughter, her joyful smile, as well as her ability to make others in her company feel treasured, loved, and special. A gifted storyteller, Ann possessed warmth, spunk, and humor. She was generous of heart and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Although our loved one has departed in physical form, she will never be forgotten in spirit. Ann will be missed dearly by all her family and friends for years to come.