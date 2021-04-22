Nila Mae Bradley departed this earthly life and began her everlasting afterlife with Jesus Christ, on Tuesday April 20, 2021. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. She got saved at New Salem Baptist Church at the age of 13. She sang Gospel music with her mom and dad which was part of the Buttry Trio. She loved to sing, cook, and do gardening. Once you knew Nila, you could never forget her and the impact she had on people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Ocie Buttry; and brother, Otis Buttry of Morristown.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Donnie Bradley; son, Austin Bradley; great nephew who was raised like a son, Colton Whitt; brothers, Donnie Buttry (Teresa), and Ronnie Buttry; sister, Erma Mullins; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, April 23, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Bradley and Rev. Fuzz Bradley officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Dean Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.