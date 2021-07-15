ROGERSVILLE — Donald Wayne Wampler, age 80, of Rogersville passed at home on June 22, 2021 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Donald was born in Bloomington, Indiana, the son of Lester and Gertrude Wampler of Bloomington, Indiana.
Don thoroughly enjoyed life and from an early age had a passion for sports and family. Donald graduated from Bloomington High School in 1959 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Accounting at University Indiana.
Don was a devoted husband, father and friend. His passing has ever changed our lives and he will truly be missed.
He is survived by his son, Donald Benton Wampler and fiancé Ileana Larios; daughter, Charlotte A. Munsey and husband, Otis Edward Munsey, III, granddaughter Carly Caroline Munsey all of Rogersville; sisters Shirley Marlin and Ellen Collins of Indianapolis, Indiana; Sister-in-laws, Charlotte Champion, and husband Michael of Tarpon Springs, Florida; Georganne Bubb, and husband John of Carmel, Indiana; brother-in-law Anthony Hinkle, and wife Mora of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Jean Wampler of 55 years of marriage, parents Lester and Gertrude Wampler; brother, Larry Wampler; mother and father-in-law George Maxwell Hinkle and wife, Norma Jean Hinkle, brother-in-law Charles Frederick Hinkle.
Don requested a private funeral with his family at the family cemetery in Bloomington. The family wishes to thank everyone that loved him and cared for him during this time.
