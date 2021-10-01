TREADWAY — Vickie Oleane Fleenor, age 47, of Treadway, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born in Hollandale, Mississippi on April 21, 1974. She was saved by his grace on October 14, 1984. She was a member of Kyles Ford Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, William F. Jenkins, Jr; sister, Violet Dawn Hatley; son, Austin W. Fleenor and her mother, Joyce (Mabel) Jenkins.
She is survived by her husband, Clint L. Fleenor of 27 years and her youngest son, Jordan Fleenor. She is also survived by many relatives and friends that loved her dearly, including her special niece, Lily Gene “Tater Tot” Daugherty.
Vickie was a wonderful, loving mother and wife. She lived life to the fullest, loved being outside, especially on a Razor with the Johnson family. She was a loving caretaker of various animals, especially her cockatoo, Peetey.
She loved her church families and she loved her immediate family. She loved watching movies, working with kids and collecting shark teeth.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Steve Rogers and Clint Fleenor officiating. A private graveside service will be held in the Tankersley Cemetery with Eric Chapman officiating.
Pallbearers will be Steven Nevels, Vince Cook, Brody Cook, Cody Richardson, Ryan Johnson and Rayce Johnson.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFunrealHome.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Fleenor family.