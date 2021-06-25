SURGOINSVILLE — Ronema Delight Widner, age 61, of Surgoinsville, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Widner; parents, James and Evelyn Calloway Powell.
She is survived by her son, Isaiah Widner; brothers, Allen (Jackie) Powell, Mark (Karen) Powell, Michael (Amy Jo) Powell, Manual Powell, Jimmy Powell; along with several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.