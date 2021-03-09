Paul Wesley Davis, age 72, passed away March 3, 2021 at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville after a battle with cancer. He retired from IPC & L after many years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Earl Davis and Nell Shorter; mother-in-law, Liza Bean; nephew, Paul Rogers.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; daughter, Whitney; grandchildren, Keaton Rimer, Jocelyn, Savannah and MaKenna Cooper; sisters, Nancy (Ted) and Martha; brother-in-law, Earnie Bean (Barbara); brother-in-law, Dean Geer (Mildred); father-in-law, Jesse Bean; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Thursday, March 11 from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation in Paul’s memory.