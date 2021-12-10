Claudette Elizabeth Ragsdale Matthews, passed away on Thursday, November, 25, 2021 in Amarillo, Texas, where she has lived and worked for several years.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Hannah Zelben and Charles D Ragsdale; two sisters, Gerildean Matthews and Brenda Ragsdale; and two grandnieces, Tammy Garber and Jenny Johnson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lonnie Matthews; two sisters, Mrs. Betty Johnson and Mrs. Angie (David) Hale; one special niece, Honey (Ricky) Hale; three special nephews, Mark Matthews of Amarillo Texas, Johnny Johnson, and Jimmy (Penny) Johnson; one grand nephew, Brandon Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, December, 14, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Zion Methodist Church in Baileyton, TN with Rev. David Morelock officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.