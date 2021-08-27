JAMESTOWN — Tonya Lee (O’Neal) Fielder, age 61 of Jamestown and formerly of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, passed away from a brief battle with cancer on Monday, August 24, 2021 at home while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Danville, IL on April 30, 1960 to Donald James O’Neal and Vinnie Lee (Thomas) Wilkinson.
Tonya married the love of her life, Jeff Fielder, on November 30, 1984. She worked as a cook at Cherokee High School in Rogersville, Tennessee for 11 years and loved baking and decorating cakes, especially for family and loved her many dogs throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Fielder of Jamestown; a son, Joe (Taylor) Fielder of Johnson City, TN; her father, Don O’Neal of Newtown; her step-father, Larry Wilkinson of Covington; her siblings, Don (Rhonda) O’Neal of Lafayette, Dan (Tani) O’Neal of Crawfordsville, Tamara (Kevin) Lang of Veedersburg, Dennis O’Neal of Linden, Darryl (Jennifer) O’Neal of Linden, Tracy (Albert) Scott of Lafayette, Virginia (Patrick) Lindquist of Hillsboro, and Dwayne (Jennifer) Wilkinson of Peru; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vinnie Wilkinson.
Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life gathering at Shades State Park, Dell Shelter “B”, 7751 S 890 W, Waveland, IN on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11:00am till 3:00pm. Sanders Priebe Funeral Care entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com