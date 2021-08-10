Dr. Joseph C. Alder, Jr., went home to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. Dr. Alder was a graduate of Hancock County High School, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and the University of Tennessee, College of Medicine, Memphis. He was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, an honorary medical society, admitting only the top students in the class. He served the Hancock Community for 5 years before moving his practice to Hawkins County. He had a family practice office for several years before working as an Emergency Room Physician at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for 13 years. Dr. Alder served as the Medical Examiner and director of EMS. He also provided services at Rural Health Consortium for several years before his declining health forced his retirement. He was a member of the Rogersville Overton Lodge Temple 5 F&AM and he was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Dr. Alder was also a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice Alder; his sister, Mary Lou Nichols and infant sister, Mary Amalita Alder.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Debbie Alder, Rogersville, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Tyson White of Andersonville, TN; sister-in-law, Sheryl Owen, Knoxville, TN; nephews, Justin Owen of Knoxville, TN, and Brad Owen of Chicago, IL.
At Joe’s request, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Alder Family Cemetery with Rev. John Parrott Jr., officiating. Anyone that is planning to attend the graveside service, to please meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.