MORRISTOWN — Darcilla Cobb Jackson, age 69, of Morristown, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 from an apparent heart attack at her residence after an extended illness. Darcilla was a 1970 graduate of Church Hill High School and a 1974 graduate of East Tennessee State University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Margaret Cobb.
Darcilla is survived by one brother, Jerry Cobb and wife Dianne of Church Hill and two children Pam Jackson Lovell of Morristown and Brien Jackson and wife Kristin of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Adam and Taylor Reneau, Isaiah and Alexia Lovell and Scarlett Jackson, a special cousin Brenda Elliott of Rogersville. Darcilla had a special passion for her grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Friday, December 10, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will follow the visitation at McKinney Cemetery with her brother Jerry Cobb officiating.
