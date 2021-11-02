BULLS GAP — Kenneth R. Lucas, age 82, of Bulls Gap, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a loving husband, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maude Lucas; father, Clyde D. Lucas, Sr.; brothers, Paul D. Lucas and Edmond R. Lucas; sister, Edna R. Cooper.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice Lochiel Lucas; sisters, Linda Willis (Don), Wanda Morrison (Wayne) and Winifred Houston; brother, Clyde D. Lucas Jr. (Debra); special nephew, Donnie McLain and family; brother-in-law that he loved like a brother, Hubert Feagins and family; special work friends, Gene “Julio” Gladson; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Morristown Hamblen Hospital for their love and care for Kenneth.
Per Kenneth’s request there will be no public services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Lucas family.