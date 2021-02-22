Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Frank Wilson Charles, passed peacefully at the age of 75 on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home in Hoschton, Georgia, surrounded by his devoted family.
Frank was born July 29, 1945 to the late Frank Wilson & Mildred Ruth Charles in Rogersville, Tennessee. He graduated from Rogersville High School and attended Carson Newman College. After graduating with a degree in accounting, he went to work in Radford, Virginia, however, was soon drafted into service with the U.S. Army where he nobly served in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, Frank embarked on his career in accounting at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee. He rose through the ranks and retired after 29 years of dedicated service. Frank, never one to actually retire, started a new career that he thrived at with Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Frank spent the following 10 years bringing smiles and joy to guests at the “Happiest Place on Earth”.
Frank was known for his outgoing spirit, kindness and warmth. He always had a smile and time to listen to anyone who needed an ear. He was a man of faith and a lifelong Baptist. He was also a talented artist, creating stunning quilts and cross-stitched tapestries. He enjoyed being outdoors and became an avid cyclist while living in Florida. He loved Tennessee football, a crispy chimichanga and playing Mexican train with his wife, friends and grand niece, Gabby.
Frank is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ruth Ann Charles of Hoschton, Georgia; son & daughter-in-law, Dr. Charles & Peggy Fisher, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; daughter & son-in-law, LeighAnn & Jim Greco of Atlanta, Georgia; his beloved grandchildren, Stephen Fisher of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Katie & Kyle White of Rio Vista, Texas; Becky Fisher of Columbia, Missouri; Anna Greco of Dallas, Texas and Eliza Greco of Athens, Georgia and his siblings, Donald & Brenda Charles of Leesburg, Florida, Gary & Diane Charles of Clinton, South Carolina, Faye & Bruce Ferguson of Sevierville, Tennessee and Patsy & Rev. Billy Ray Courtney of Rogersville, Tennessee.
Military honors will be held graveside at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. His brother-in-law Rev. Billy Ray Courtney will officiate the service.
With tremendous gratitude for the compassionate and loving support and care provided to Frank and his family, it is requested that donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501, (770) 219-8888 in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements managed by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542. Online condolences can be shared at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.