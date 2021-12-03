ROGERSVILLE — Ronald Jack Mayes, Sr. age 83 of Rogersville went to be with the Lord in Jesus’ arms Saturday evening (11/27/21). He was a retired diesel mechanic from Pepsi Cola. He was a member and deacon of Spires Chapel Church. He was a veteran of the US Army.
He was preceded in death by parents; Estell and Hazel Mayes, 2 sisters; Barbara Hamblen and Linda Williams.
He is survived by his loving devoted wife of 60 years; Peggy Mayes, daughter; Jeaneen Mahan (Stacy), sons; Ronald Jack Mayes, Jr. (Diane), Jeffrey Mayes (Rio), grandchildren; Blake Mayes, Ashley Sloan, Renessa Mayes, Lauren Toumazos, Leslie Bates, Emerald Mayes, Krisha Hambright, and Kara Beth Mahan, great grandson; Nolan Dean, sister; Eloise Edwards, special nieces; Stacy Christian and Carman Edwards, several nieces and nephews.
He will lie in state from 11:00 am — 1:00 pm Wednesday (12/01/21) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. John North officiating. Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard will conduct Military honors following the service at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to family at www.christiansells.com.