SNEEDVILLE — Myra Brooks, age 80, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was saved at an early age and was a member of Compromise Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ollie and Pauline Manis; brothers, Glenn Manis, and Dwight Manis; and sisters, Eunice Gilliam, Alice Jones, and Janice Manis.
She is survived by her loving children, Bobby Brooks (Cindy), Rhonda Dalton; grandchildren, Tosha Morgan, Vanessa Harper, Trinity Brooks, Logan Dalton, and Emily Worsham; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Waymon Gilliam.
A private service will be held. The family would like to give a special Thank you to Dr. John Short and to Sherry Antrican. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.