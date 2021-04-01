Louie Fredrick Rowell, age 63, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born on November 29, 1957 to Lawrence Fredrick Rowell and Margaret Ann Hopkins. He was an avid farmer through most of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed by many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Ruth Ann Rowell; parents, Lawrence (Helen) Rowell and Margaret Ann Hopkins; sister, Joyce Lovingood; brothers, Frank Rowell, and Billy Rowell.
He is survived by his daughters, Annette (Tony) Steele, Tammy (Chuck) Turner, and Starlet (Rodney) Cox, all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Veronica Olguin and Valerie Olguin of Hereford, TX, Anthony (Amber) Steele of Church Hill, TN, Jessica (Ben) McPheron, Cassie (Alex) Sweet, and Matthew (Amanda) Steele, Chloe Taff, all of Rogersville, Starlisha (Matt) Dugger of Johnson City, TN; and 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; one adopted grandchildren who he loved as his own, Austin Lane of Church Hill, TN; and special friends, Amanda and Liz Carver of Rogersville, TN.
A private memorial service will be held. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.