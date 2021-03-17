Sherri Denise Riner passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021 @11:45 p.m. at Holston Valley Medical Center after a prolonged illness, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was a graduate of Morristown West High and worked for Foamex in Morristown for several years before marrying her best friend and beginning her lifetime career of being a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Estle Buster Hazelwood; grandmothers, Beatrice Hazelwood and Viola Sartain; grandfathers, Lon Ivy and Kyle Sartain; and baby granddaughter, Carina Beth Riner.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dennis L. Riner; her children, Dennis (Ashley) Riner, Jessee Riner, Andrew (Alyssa) Riner and Katelyn (Michael) Johnson; grandchildren, Summer, Brody, Colton, Grace, Hunter, Karlie, Marijane, Natalie, and Chloe; mother, Brenda Sue Hazelwood; sisters, Pam Lewis and Lisa Hamblen; brothers, Glenn and Buster Allen Hazelwood; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of special friends.
Sherri will lie in state from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with the funeral service immediately following at 7:00 pm with Garland Long officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.