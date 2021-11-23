ROGERSVILLE — Lucille Arnott Ryan, 94, Rolling Acres Farm, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Lucille, Mrs. Ryan, or Mimi, as she was known to those who loved her, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by the many students she taught over her 35 years of teaching Senior English in the Hawkins County school system. Lucille loved life and was passionate about her family. She was an amazing bright light in so many lives.
Born in Detroit Michigan in 1927, Lucille moved to East TN in 1942 and graduated from Rogersville High School as Valedictorian of her senior class. She attended Virginia Intermont College and finished her degree at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where she excelled in the music program, cheered for the Tar Heels and was one of the first inductees into the Order of the Old Well.
While at UNC, she met the love of her life, Frederick “Rip” Ryan, was married in 1950 and then moved to her family homestead in 1952. She was most proud that the family farm has 9 generations living on the land and her legacy continues through her family today.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Odom Arnott and father Edgar Nicholas Arnott, as well as her husband of 47 years, Frederick “Rip” Ryan.
She is survived by her five loving children, Bridget Ryan Baird (Buddy), Frederica Ryan Bleeks (Scott) Beth Ryan Winstead (Kurt), Etta Ryan Clark (John) and Timothy Arnott Ryan (Susan). She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Tyler Overbay (Jennifer), Nicholas Overbay (Ashley), John Parker Overbay (Rachel), Bridget Winstead, Alex Clark Dillie (Scott), Haley Clark, Mary Hannah Winstead, Ryan Baird, Colin Ryan and Leah Ryan. She also had four great grandchildren, Jackson Overbay, Jase Overbay, Allie Overbay and Wade Overbay.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to her loving companion, Michelle Butts, and to Sandy Miskus, for her love and support.
Receiving of Friends will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Rogersville United Methodist Church from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A private Burial service will be held at the Arnott-Grigsby Family Cemetery on Rolling Acres Farm on Sunday, November 21,2021 with Rev. Fred Diamond officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the Ryan family requests you honor Lucille’s love of family and the Tar Heels by making a gift to The Lucille and Frederick “Rip” Ryan Scholarship at The Rams Club Educational Foundation P.O. Box 2446 Chapel Hill, NC 27515: Contact 919.923.2246.
