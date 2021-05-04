ROGERSVILLE — Chasity Leigh Dykes, age 25, of Rogersville, passed away on April 29, 2021 in Kingsport.
Chasity was a loving and kind person. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Jimmy and Barbara Dykes, and Robert and Ruby Long.
She is survived by her children, Anthony and Maddie; mother, Karen Dykes; father, Tim (Jennifer Lawson) Johnson; sisters, Kansas Johnson, Hailey Johnson, and Cathy Matlock; brothers, Cory Dykes, Timmy Way, Douglas Johnson, and Logan Johnson; aunt, Vicky Dykes; uncles, Terry (Susan) Dykes, Scotty (Shelia) Dykes, Tony (Debbie) Johnson, Randall (Tammy) Johnson, and Mike Johnson; cousins, Christine Dykes, Matthew Dykes, Alisha Montgomery, and Allison Dykes; and several other special cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Eric Chapman officiating.
