JOHNSON CITY — Johnny Howard Trent, 84, of Johnson City, passed away July 6, 2021, in Erwin, Tennessee.
Johnny was born in Sneedville, Tennessee. He lived much of his life in Morristown before moving to Johnson City with his beloved wife, Elayne Laws Trent, who preceded him in death. Johnny was the son of the late William Chapel “Bill” Trent and Telia Greene Trent.
Johnny graduated from Hancock County High School where he starred in basketball. He immediately joined the United States Air Force and served honorably for four years, including several years of service while stationed in Europe. He later spent time working in Cleveland and Baltimore but soon returned home to Tennessee. He worked for many years in several roles at Philips Magnavox while living in Morristown.
Johnny loved sports from an early age. He starred in basketball during high school where he particularly excelled as a long range shooter. He played basketball in industrial leagues into his fifties. He passed down his love of athletics to his son and grandsons and spent many happy hours watching their games. Johnny, known as “Granddad” to his grandsons, was a faithful Christian and an outstanding husband, father and grandfather. In later years, Johnny devoted extraordinary effort to caring for Elayne during her illness.
Johnny was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Johnson City and had earlier been a member of the Morristown Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Elayne Laws Trent; and by one sister, Irene Trent Kinsler.
Survivors include: his son, Steven Howard Trent and Steven’s wife, Carol Adams Trent; two sisters, Helen Trent Hatcher and Kitty Trent Mayer; two grandsons, Andrew Steven Trent and John Adams Trent; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Johnny Trent will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. A committal service will be held at 10 AM on Friday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 9:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Trent family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Trent family. (423)282-1521