ROGERSVILLE — Faye Corbin, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her residence after a period of declining health. She was a member of Howe’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Faye retired from the Rogersville Water Department after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell “Wimp” Corbin; parents Harvey and Edna Courtney Williams and brother, Earl “Shorty” Williams.
Survivors include a number of nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great nephews and a host of friends.
Due to COVID-19 friends and family may visit the Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 to view Mrs. Corbin and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Courtney Cemetery with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to Courtney Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 595 Melinda Ferry Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Corbin family.