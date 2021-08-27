ROGERSVILLE — Gertrude Getty Kinsler Sizemore, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Rev. Thomas Roy and Minnie Maude Stewart Kinsler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Lincoln Mack Sizemore, and Michael Anthony Sizemore; sisters, Hazel Marie, Mildred Ola Mae, Mary Phyllis, and Bobbie Beatrice Celia; brothers, Herman Ray, Thomas Roy, Albert Carson, Hergle Paul, James Arnold, Harold Joe, Milford John, John Henry, and Glen Junior.
Gert was saved at a very early age and grew up in church. She taught her children to honor and respect God. Gert loved everyone and was called Mom, or Nanny, by countless people that weren’t related to her. She took everyone into her home that needed a place to stay and made sure everyone had something to eat. Words that best described her were sacrifice, strength, and love.
She loved the outdoors, often hunting ginseng, golden root seal, gardening and growing flowers. She fed the birds and squirrels and spent many hours watching them through her front door.
Survivors include her loving children, Jonathon Channing Sizemore and wife Velda, Sandy Michelle Woods and Victor Thompson, and Buffy Lynn Sizemore and Johnny Doyle; brother, Hank Willis Kinsler; grandchildren, Chase Sizemore, Levi Sizemore, Licole Hunt Anderson, William Ward, Courtney Ward, Jordan Radchunok, Devan Brown, Breanna Greene, Makayla Sizemore, Rylee Dishner, and Logan Tolley; and numerous great grandchildren that she cherished.
“You have fought your battles. You’re pain is done. Go home and rest now Momma.” Love, your children
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, August 27, 2021,at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Tony McGee officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday in Sizemore Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.