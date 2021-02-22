BULLS GAP - Charles Eugene Dykes, 71, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 peacefully at his home. He was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend.
He is survived by three daughters and sons in law: Angela Dykes, Mary and Bart Kennedy, Jeannie and Todd Weems: five grandchildren: Madison and Kenny Ball, Macy Kennedy, Austin Walters, Brayden Kennedy, Hunter Walters; two great grandchildren: Layton and Hayden Ball; brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Patricia Dykes; two sisters: Phyllis Dyer, Sue Durham and several special nieces and nephews.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife: Iva Jean Dykes; Parents: Lester and Mary Dykes; two brothers: Ricky and Jackie Dykes; and sister: Joann Short.
Family will receive friends for a celebration of life from 12-2 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown. The graveside will follow at 3pm at River Hill cemetery.
