WYNANTSKILL — Charles “Chuck” Little, age 87, of Wynantskill, NY, passed away on June 19, 2021 while on an extended stay with family in Rogersville, TN. He passed away peacefully in the home with family by his side.
Charles was born April 28, 1934 in Troy, NY to the late Fredrick H. Little and Addie Ruth Bonesteel. He married Lillian M. Evans on May 16, 1959 in Wynantskill, NY, celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary together before her passing last year. Chuck and Lillian raised three boys. Chuck retired from Dennison Mfg., and was well known in the community for his small business, L + L Sales and Service. He was particularly adept at repairing Polaris snowmobiles. Chuck enjoyed raising and butchering chickens, was an avid gardener, loved Hickory nut trees, boating on the Erie Canal and weekly breakfasts with his buddies. Chuck was well known and respected in his community, helping anyone in need, He welcomes all friends and family and especially enjoyed visiting on his porch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian M. Little; and brother, William J. Little.
He is survived by his children, Scott C. (Becky) Little, Perry L. (Darshan) Little, and Randall J. Little; grandchildren, Charles A. Little, Randall S. (Hillary) Little, Ethan T. (Jessie) Little, Chantal S. (Tucker) Little Conklin, and Michelyn M. Little; great-grandchild, Eliana Mei Little; sister, Jane (David) Rinsem; sister-in-law, Muriel Little; and dear nieces and nephews.
The family of Charles wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Amedisys Hospice for all the support and care shown during this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 10, 2021 in Wynantskill, NY.
