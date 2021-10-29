ROGERSVILLE — Grace Marie Doyle died in Rogersville Tennessee on October 26, 2021. She was born Grace Abbadessa on May 3, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Dickinson High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. She attended Traphengan School of Art in New York City. She was a window dresser at B. Altman Dept Store on 5th Avenue in NYC. She was employed by the Dept. of War during WWII at Caven Point Army Depot. In 1947 she moved with her family to Sharon Springs, in upstate New York. In 1949 she married John Edward Doyle; they were married 49 years. She lived in Canajoharie New York for 55 years. Grace and her sister, Carmella established and ran a Hallmark Store “The Four Seasons Gift Shop” for 13 years. She was a communicant of St Henry’s Catholic Church in Rogersville. She was a former member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Canajoharie, Our Lady of Hope in Fort Plain, NY, and the Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters. She was a member of the Church Choir and the congregants were lifelong friends. Grace maintained her Love of Christ, Zest for Life, and her opiniated Yankee Spirit till the end. She adjusted to Tennessee living and loved her newfound friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Frank and Marie Abbadessa; sisters: Rose Errigo and Carmela Abbadessa; and brother, Joseph Abbadessa.
She is survived by her children, Joseph H. Doyle (Elaine) and Mary E. Powers (Marvin); 2 grandchildren: Brian J. Doyle (Brinn) and Lauren E. Doyle and 2 great-grandchildren: Braden J. Doyle and Brinkley J. Doyle and her special sister-in-law, Remza Abbadessa.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Rogersville with Father Bart Okere officiating and Graveside services will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Canajoharie, NY. The dates will be announced later.
