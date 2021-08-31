GREENEVILLE — Ronald (Ron Ron) Mitchell Brice of Miller’s Chapel in Greeneville, passed away at his home. He attended Miller’s Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his dad: Walter Edward Brice; grandparents: Walter & Leola Brice and William (Bill) & Anna Mae Miller; and a host of uncles and aunts; brother-in-law: David Allen Barner.
He is survived by his mother of the home: Marvia Brice; 2 brothers: Donald and Jerry Brice of Greeneville; 2 sisters: Linda Barner and Deborah Barner of Greeneville; 8 nieces: Kimberly Brice, Veronica (Keno) Ward, Jessica Barner, Pamela Barner, Elizabeth (Josh) Jennings, Beverly Barner, Shania Brice, and Lyndia Barner; a host of great nieces and nephews; and special uncles and aunts; special friend: Margaret (Tiny) Beard; and a host of special cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 11-1PM at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The funeral will follow in the Chapel at 1PM with Pastor Robert Cooper, Chris Blake, and Cletus Miller officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be: Cletus Miller, Herbie Miller, Gabe Vaught, Buster Miller, Codie Gudger, Tyrone Gudger, Tyrone Miller, and William Wells.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Miller’s Chapel Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.