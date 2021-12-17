August 13, 1971-November 25, 2021
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Michael Jay Zimmerman Thursday November 25, 2021 surrounded by love. Michael enjoyed spending time at the lake, he loved the mountains and camping. He was a huge fan of Tennessee Volunteers and NASCAR. Survivors include his loving wife, Leslie Michelle Krause Zimmerman; son, Justin Graham; along with his loving family grandma Joan Klepper; mother, Ann Klepper; and brother, Mickey Zimmerman; Nephew, Mason Zimmerman; Nephew, Mason Zimmerman; also nephew Chase Adams; Uncle John (Linda) Tarchala; cousins, Mickey (Doug) Mandy; Jessica Reeres Manis; along with many more. Michael also had 6 grandchildren along with a life long friend Jay Arseneault.
He preceded in death and happily welcomed home by his father, Wade Jay Zimmerman; Grandpa Hershel Klepper; Great Grandparents, John & Ann Tarchala, and Hessie Klepper; also cousins, Ina Sizemo Linderman, Ray Linderman, Larry Mallory, Shane Mallory, Randy Zimmerman; Along with many more who were waiting and happy to see him.
A celebration of life will be at a later date, Michael will be missed and loved greatly, he got his wings and is watching over all of us.