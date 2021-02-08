ROGERSVILLE - Marcella Adams, age 73, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on February 6, 2021. She loved being around her family and loved going to church and never wanted to miss a service. She was a member of Stone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Ruth Johnson; brother, Landis Johnson and Kenneth Johnson; and daughter, Leigh Anne Adams.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jimmy Adams; daughter, Tina (Scott) Barrett; son, Joe (Angie) Adams; grandchildren, Rebecca (Lee) Howard, Sara (Matt) Elkins, Tori (Josh) Oxborough, and Nathan Adams; and great grandchildren, Kayla Cook, Kiera Howard, Krista Howard, Raylan Elkins, Huxley Oxborough, and Baby K Oxborough.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Nathan Adams officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm February 10, 2021 in Snyder Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rusty Johnson, Scott Barrett, Tommy Brummit, Matt Elkins, Josh Oxborough, and Dalton Pearson. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.