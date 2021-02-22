Phyllis Ann Greer Price, 79, of Rogersville, passed away on February 21, 2021 following an extended illness. She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church and her favorite activity was serving in Vacation Bible School.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack K. Price, Sr., her parents, Maurice and Helen Greer, and an infant brother, James Hicklen Greer.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Jack and Georgeanne Price, grandchildren: Caleb and Elizabeth Price, Julianne and Keegan Pearson, Andrew and Sierra Price, and Kyle Price, and great grandchildren: Thomas, Isaac, and Sarah Price, Rhett and Adeline Price, and Catherine Pearson; brothers, Bud (Helen) Greer, and Maurice (Connie) Greer, brother in law, Troy (Angela) Price, uncles, Ed Hagood and Clinton Hagood, aunt, Mary Jo Shanks, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews who she dearly loved.
She will lie in state from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Highland Cemetery with Rev. John Parrot, Jr. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:30 pm.