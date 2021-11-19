MORRISTOWN — Lyle A. Doty, 96, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his home. He was born and raised in Baileyton, TN. He was of the Baptist faith. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Viola Mullins Doty; brothers and sisters, Dorothy Alma Doty, Ina Cutshaw, Leroy Doty, Buck Doty, and son, Don Doty.
Lyle was a Navy Veteran of WWII and was stationed in the Marshall Islands. He retired from Magnavox where he was Chief of Security. He was a member for over 60 years of the Masonic Lodge in Baileyton. He was active in politics for six decades, he was former Deputy Sheriff and Road Commissioner in Greene County, and Lyle served as the former Chairman of the Republican Party, former County Commissioner, and former Chairman of the Election Commission in Hamblen County.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Allen Doty; children, L.A. and Linda Doty, Shirley and Rex Kuykendall, Lana Kay and Rick Blake, Vera Cox, and Thomas and Cyndi Doty; daughter-in-law, Ann Doty; grandchildren, Lisa, Penny, Jim, Sherry, Cassie, Stacey, Krystal, Donnie, Kim, Greg, Kristi, India and Addi; twenty-six great grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; brother Gardell (Toots) Doty; sisters Lois Hipps and Maxie Shanks; special friends, Teresa, Steve, Frank, Amy, and Crystal.
The family will receive friends 4-7 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Russellville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm, with Rev. Gene Nelson, Dannie Bell and Gary Marshall officiating. Interment and military honors will be 2:00 pm Sunday, Nov. 21, in New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Baileyton, TN.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.