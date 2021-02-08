ROGERSVILLE - Michael Lee "Big Mike" Lawson, age 64, of Rogersville, went to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Big Mike was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. He was born in Silver Springs, MD and was the oldest of 12 children. He was known for a being sweet, kind and funny man and loved to joke and cut up with people. He was an avid football fan and loved watching his Tennessee Volunteers.
Big Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pauline Lawson and brother, Dennis Lawson and Martha.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Lou; son, Michael Lee and his loyal companion Marvin the cat, all of the home; 3 brothers; 6 sisters; special friend, Lori Delph of Rogersville; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Charlie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.