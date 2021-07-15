ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Cockrell, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was a member of Persia Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and everyone that loved and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Thomas Cockrell Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Christian Cockrell; parents, Henry and Gladys Holland; and brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Cockrell the 3rd; grandsons, Kody Cockrell, Kacey Cockrell, and Matthew Christian; and niece, Terry Sands.
A private service will be held for the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.