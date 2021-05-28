ROGERSVILLE — Kenneth E. Pressley, 63, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home. Kenny was born in Trenton, NJ on September 3, 1957. He was raised in Bordentown, NJ by his parents; the late Kenneth E. Pressley, Sr., and the late Thelma M Leedy.
Kenny was fun-loving and humorous. He loved coffee, reading newspapers, walking, and watching sports. He also enjoyed camping and spent many days on the Blue Ridge Parkway and visiting his late Aunt Tootsie in Asheville, NC. For he loved the mountains, and they were his home. He coached little league in the Rogersville and Kingsport area and was inducted to the Rogersville “Hall of Fame” in 1996 for his long-term dedication to the youth of the area. He was an avid fan of the ‘94 “Cardiac Chiefs” and during this time was the HS basketball announcer and Booster Club president. Kenny was retired from Eastman after over 20 years. He moved to South Carolina for several years and recently returned to Rogersville after being diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in March 2021. Kenny was saved and baptized on April 4, 2021.
Kenny was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his oldest daughter, Kimberly, and granddaughter, Presley Minnick, of North Myrtle Beach, SC.; daughter, Evann, and granddaughter, Amelia Pressley, of Knoxville; youngest daughter, Emily Pressley, of Johnson City. Sisters; Deborah (Edward) McGuigan and Patti (Plato) Adams. Brother; Timothy Pressley. Kenny had five nieces and nephews that he loved very much. Kenny had several special friends whom he considered “forever family”. Lisa and Roy Ramey; Kingsport. Monica and the late Rodney Price; Rogersville. Cheyenne Capps, Matthew Minnick along with many others whom he loved dearly and spoke of often. Kenny never met a stranger.
Kenny will be cremated, and a memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.