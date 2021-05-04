ROGERSVILLE — Chad Edgar Horton, age 42, of Rogersville, was called to his heavenly home on Thursday April 29, 2021. He was born on June 21, 1978. He was saved March 2, 1987 at Oakdale Baptist Church. He was baptized June 7, 1987.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.H. and Dorothy Horton; brother, Buddy Horton; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his special and bonus mom and dad, Kenneth and Ellen Christian who loved him dearly and raised him as their own son. his five children, Tyler Wilder, (Lexxie) Matthew, Andrew (Summer), Courtney and Sophie Horton; granddaughter, Paisley Wilder; a special little buddy, Hunter Duncan; brothers, James (Hope) and Gerald Horton; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mark Weems and Rev. J.E. Mauk officiating. Graveside service will follow in Bethel Community Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler, Matthew, Andrew, James, Ken, and Joey. Honorary pallbearer will be Hunter Duncan. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.